Fabrinet (FN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) is -6.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.00 and a high of $71.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The FN stock was last observed hovering at around $60.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.46% off the consensus price target high of $81.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -2.34% lower than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.38, the stock is -5.55% and -2.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 1.73% off its SMA200. FN registered 21.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.23.

The stock witnessed a -3.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.72%, and is -2.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Fabrinet (FN) has around 11670 employees, a market worth around $2.26B and $1.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.21 and Fwd P/E is 14.88. Distance from 52-week low is 37.23% and -15.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

Fabrinet (FN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fabrinet (FN) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fabrinet is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.86 with sales reaching $384.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.00% in year-over-year returns.

Fabrinet (FN) Top Institutional Holders

319 institutions hold shares in Fabrinet (FN), with 412.75k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.12% while institutional investors hold 103.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.99M, and float is at 36.31M with Short Float at 1.78%. Institutions hold 102.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.37 million shares valued at $292.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.61% of the FN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.38 million shares valued at $184.6 million to account for 9.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 2.7 million shares representing 7.34% and valued at over $147.13 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.69% of the shares totaling 2.46 million with a market value of $133.98 million.

Fabrinet (FN) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Fabrinet (FN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KELLY THOMAS F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KELLY THOMAS F sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $60.00 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38997.0 shares.

Fabrinet disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Olson Rollance E. (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $67.33 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45584.0 shares of the FN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Olson Rollance E. (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $64.37 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 48,584 shares of Fabrinet (FN).

Fabrinet (FN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading -4.71% down over the past 12 months. II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) is 44.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.45% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.18.