Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) makes -13.55% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) is -33.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.61 and a high of $13.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The GDYN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $12.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.14% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 29.52% higher than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.40, the stock is -12.51% and -11.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing 2.64% at the moment leaves the stock -24.77% off its SMA200. GDYN registered -27.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.56.

The stock witnessed a -15.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.66%, and is -13.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.93% over the week and 8.02% over the month.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) has around 1357 employees, a market worth around $383.79M and $32.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.35. Profit margin for the company is -26.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.52% and -45.23% from its 52-week high.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06.The EPS is expected to shrink by -639.80% this year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Top Institutional Holders

50 institutions hold shares in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN), with 22.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.22% while institutional investors hold 81.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.89M, and float is at 19.65M with Short Float at 0.67%. Institutions hold 45.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Driehaus Capital Management, LLC with over 2.28 million shares valued at $18.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.50% of the GDYN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is BAMCO Inc. with 2.11 million shares valued at $16.9 million to account for 4.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd which holds 2.07 million shares representing 4.07% and valued at over $16.57 million, while William Blair Investment Management, LLC holds 3.88% of the shares totaling 1.97 million with a market value of $15.78 million.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times.