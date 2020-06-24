Here are the top Institutional holders of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) shares

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) is -4.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.55 and a high of $81.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The EXPD stock was last observed hovering at around $74.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.01% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -25.72% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.43, the stock is -0.28% and 2.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock 3.08% off its SMA200. EXPD registered -1.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $74.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $72.61.

The stock witnessed a 3.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.50%, and is 0.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $12.42B and $8.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.55 and Fwd P/E is 21.20. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.54% and -7.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.60%).

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.65 with sales reaching $1.82B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.40% in year-over-year returns.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Top Institutional Holders

862 institutions hold shares in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD), with 1.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.65% while institutional investors hold 99.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 168.74M, and float is at 165.34M with Short Float at 2.07%. Institutions hold 98.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.36 million shares valued at $1.42 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.83% of the EXPD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Loomis Sayles & Company, LP with 15.49 million shares valued at $1.03 billion to account for 9.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 15.41 million shares representing 9.26% and valued at over $1.03 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.62% of the shares totaling 9.36 million with a market value of $624.58 million.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Insider Activity

A total of 93 insider transactions have happened at Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 62 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by POWELL BRADLEY S, the company’s Senior VP – CFO. SEC filings show that POWELL BRADLEY S sold 18,470 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $76.75 per share for a total of $1.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13439.0 shares.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that McClincy Christopher J. (Senior VP – CIO) sold a total of 920 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $72.68 per share for $66866.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21773.0 shares of the EXPD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, Musser Jeffrey S (President and CEO) disposed off 5,790 shares at an average price of $74.85 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 57,326 shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD).

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) that is trading 4.63% up over the past 12 months. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) is -7.21% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.65% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.27.