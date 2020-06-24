Here is a breakdown of the Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) stock performance

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is 4.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.70 and a high of $48.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The BRO stock was last observed hovering at around $41.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.39% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -14.5% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.22, the stock is -0.34% and 6.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 5.35% off its SMA200. BRO registered 25.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.24.

The stock witnessed a 6.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.86%, and is 0.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) has around 10083 employees, a market worth around $11.95B and $2.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.99 and Fwd P/E is 26.97. Distance from 52-week low is 34.27% and -15.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brown & Brown Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $570.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.90% in year-over-year returns.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Top Institutional Holders

543 institutions hold shares in Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO), with 48.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.08% while institutional investors hold 89.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 272.78M, and float is at 234.99M with Short Float at 1.96%. Institutions hold 74.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 28.73 million shares valued at $1.04 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.14% of the BRO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 26.39 million shares valued at $955.67 million to account for 9.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Select Equity Group, Inc. which holds 11.93 million shares representing 4.21% and valued at over $432.22 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.79% of the shares totaling 10.74 million with a market value of $388.94 million.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walker Chris L, the company’s EVP and Pres. Programs Segment. SEC filings show that Walker Chris L sold 4,469 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 at a price of $48.46 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35443.0 shares.

Brown & Brown Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that PENNY JEROME SCOTT (EVP Chief Acquisitions Officer) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $39.47 per share for $1.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the BRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 25, PROCTOR H PALMER JR (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $35.96 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 31,153 shares of Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO).

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) that is trading 11.79% up over the past 12 months. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) is 8.80% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.61% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.25.