Is AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) a good stock to buy now?

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE: AVB) is -25.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $118.17 and a high of $229.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The AVB stock was last observed hovering at around $156.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.92% off its average median price target of $180.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.61% off the consensus price target high of $206.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -8.61% lower than the price target low of $143.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $155.31, the stock is -4.68% and -3.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -20.04% off its SMA200. AVB registered -24.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $159.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $184.59.

The stock witnessed a 1.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.03%, and is -2.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) has around 3122 employees, a market worth around $22.73B and $2.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.03 and Fwd P/E is 35.55. Distance from 52-week low is 31.43% and -32.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.99 with sales reaching $591.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.80% in year-over-year returns.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) Top Institutional Holders

893 institutions hold shares in AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB), with 386.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.27% while institutional investors hold 96.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 140.38M, and float is at 140.33M with Short Float at 1.96%. Institutions hold 96.54% of the Float.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Shea Kevin P., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that O’Shea Kevin P. sold 5,214 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $211.94 per share for a total of $1.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20515.0 shares.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that SCHULMAN EDWARD M (EVP-General Counsel) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $210.58 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19441.0 shares of the AVB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, Shea Keri A (SVP-Finance and Treasurer) disposed off 700 shares at an average price of $214.34 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 4,004 shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB).

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UDR Inc. (UDR) that is -17.36% lower over the past 12 months. Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) is -5.92% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.0% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.05.