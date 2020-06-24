Mexican president to formally invite Twitter Chief

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is in plans of officially inviting head of Twitter Inc to Mexico to discuss how to get control over bots and measures required to stop the widespread of fake news using social media, as said the President on Tuesday.

On Twitter, bot is a type of software which controls a Twitter account via the Twitter API and could work autonomously to perform actions like tweeting, re-tweeting, following, unfollowing, liking and could also directly send messages to other accounts. Lopez Obrador was in argument that political opponents make use of those bots in flooding the social media with false stories and disinformation which look like news stories while attacking his government.

Mexican President is not fully against the social media platforms as he time and again appeared to be admiring such platforms as “blessed social networks.”

In a regular news conference, the President said that head of Twitter would be invited to the visit the country. The invitation would be official and he will be asked what could be done to counter those bots and fake news.

He would also be questioned about the limitations in fighting those issues? and reason behind allowing these bots on the platform which put the public life down and are insulting while showing lack of respect towards people, he added.

It was unclear whether Mexican President was referring Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, or any other executive from the social media company.

At the time of presidential election in July 2018, campaign of Lopez Obrador had to face series of attacks and criticism of the leftist leader through social media platforms.

After the 2016 U.S. elections, Dorsey held several private meetings with several academics and senior journalist to counter fake news and misuse of social media platforms. Bill Keller, former editor at New York Times, also attended one of those meetings, called Dorsey’s attempt as “ahead-of-the-pack effort.”