Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) picks momentum as shares drop -11.22%

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) is 8.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $1.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The MBRX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 50.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.00, the stock is -8.36% and 3.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing 0.57% at the moment leaves the stock 2.72% off its SMA200. MBRX registered -9.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0815 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9163.

The stock witnessed a -12.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.36%, and is -11.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.47% over the week and 8.35% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 209.60% and -49.24% from its 52-week high.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.30% this year.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) Top Institutional Holders

31 institutions hold shares in Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX), with 6.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.45% while institutional investors hold 23.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.93M, and float is at 45.99M with Short Float at 9.55%. Institutions hold 20.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.65 million shares valued at $1.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.39% of the MBRX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.26 million shares valued at $0.77 million to account for 2.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Truist Financial Corp which holds 0.14 million shares representing 0.23% and valued at over $85344.0, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.23% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $85107.0.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -2.84% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.25% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.53.