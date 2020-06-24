New Big Money Means Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is 26.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.58 and a high of $57.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The CIEN stock was last observed hovering at around $54.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.92% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -8.16% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.08, the stock is -0.60% and 7.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 27.72% off its SMA200. CIEN registered 24.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.41.

The stock witnessed a 4.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.96%, and is 0.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has around 6383 employees, a market worth around $8.28B and $3.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.35 and Fwd P/E is 16.99. Distance from 52-week low is 76.85% and -5.44% from its 52-week high.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ciena Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.82 with sales reaching $970.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.10% in year-over-year returns.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Top Institutional Holders

581 institutions hold shares in Ciena Corporation (CIEN), with 1.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.79% while institutional investors hold 99.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 153.86M, and float is at 152.36M with Short Float at 3.11%. Institutions hold 98.75% of the Float.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Insider Activity

A total of 102 insider transactions have happened at Ciena Corporation (CIEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 93 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALEXANDER STEPHEN B, the company’s SVP, Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that ALEXANDER STEPHEN B sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $52.12 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87678.0 shares.

Ciena Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that McFeely Scott (SVP, Networking Platforms) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $51.81 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94810.0 shares of the CIEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, MOYLAN JAMES E JR (SVP Finance, CFO) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $52.11 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 339,605 shares of Ciena Corporation (CIEN).

Ciena Corporation (CIEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Infinera Corporation (INFN) that is trading 96.44% up over the past 12 months. Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) is -13.69% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.47% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.42.