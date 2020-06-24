Norbord Inc. (OSB) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 29.03% Upside

Norbord Inc. (NYSE: OSB) is -19.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.92 and a high of $33.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The OSB stock was last observed hovering at around $21.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.07% off its average median price target of $26.69 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.03% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -60.49% lower than the price target low of $14.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.71, the stock is 9.80% and 30.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 4.94% at the moment leaves the stock -1.96% off its SMA200. OSB registered -9.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.81.

The stock witnessed a 18.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 111.74%, and is 7.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 5.40% over the month.

Norbord Inc. (OSB) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $1.74B and $1.72B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.06. Distance from 52-week low is 154.60% and -32.60% from its 52-week high.

Norbord Inc. (OSB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Norbord Inc. (OSB) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Norbord Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1 with sales reaching $532.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.00% in year-over-year returns.

Norbord Inc. (OSB) Top Institutional Holders

182 institutions hold shares in Norbord Inc. (OSB), with 178.13k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.22% while institutional investors hold 84.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 80.60M, and float is at 45.57M with Short Float at 2.94%. Institutions hold 84.05% of the Float.

Norbord Inc. (OSB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) that is trading -2.17% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.97% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.57.