Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) is -12.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.53 and a high of $4.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The OTIC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 55.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.56, the stock is 20.38% and 39.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 5.64% at the moment leaves the stock 35.39% off its SMA200. OTIC registered 30.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 35.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7314 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7854.

The stock witnessed a 38.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 94.80%, and is 15.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.75% over the week and 8.07% over the month.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $99.41M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 132.68% and -14.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-81.00%).

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Otonomy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39 with sales reaching $90k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -64.00% in year-over-year returns.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) Top Institutional Holders

55 institutions hold shares in Otonomy Inc. (OTIC), with 108.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.35% while institutional investors hold 63.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.81M, and float is at 28.59M with Short Float at 0.49%. Institutions hold 63.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 2.16 million shares valued at $4.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.00% of the OTIC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.92 million shares valued at $3.79 million to account for 6.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sofinnova Investments, Inc. which holds 1.52 million shares representing 4.91% and valued at over $2.99 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.55% of the shares totaling 1.41 million with a market value of $2.77 million.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) that is trading 67.37% up over the past 12 months. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is 183.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.46% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.04.