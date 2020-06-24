RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) is -48.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $3.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The RAVE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 62.0% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.95, the stock is 1.50% and 11.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing 10.67% at the moment leaves the stock -39.74% off its SMA200. RAVE registered -71.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8946 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1840.

The stock witnessed a 3.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.86%, and is -1.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.81% over the week and 12.02% over the month.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $12.54M and $11.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.00% and -70.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.50%).

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -132.80% this year.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE), with 1.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.80% while institutional investors hold 52.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.13M, and float is at 13.20M with Short Float at 0.34%. Institutions hold 45.82% of the Float.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Solano Brandon, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Solano Brandon bought 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $1.81 per share for a total of $23467.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13000.0 shares.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) that is trading 37.21% up over the past 12 months. Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) is -53.74% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.07% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 34920.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.14.