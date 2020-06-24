Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) on Track to Reach $12.50 in a Year

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) is -29.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.10 and a high of $6.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The RELL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.32% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 66.32% higher than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.21, the stock is 2.05% and 4.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 5.65% at the moment leaves the stock -15.11% off its SMA200. RELL registered -25.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0686 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.5913.

The stock witnessed a 3.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.39%, and is 2.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.10% over the week and 6.05% over the month.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) has around 380 employees, a market worth around $53.40M and $160.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.81% and -33.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.30%).

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $43.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -414.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.60% in year-over-year returns.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) Top Institutional Holders

46 institutions hold shares in Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL), with 880.32k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.70% while institutional investors hold 74.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.14M, and float is at 10.33M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 69.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royce & Associates LP with over 1.03 million shares valued at $3.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.32% of the RELL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.87 million shares valued at $3.32 million to account for 7.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.82 million shares representing 7.43% and valued at over $3.14 million, while Mutual of America Capital Management Corp holds 6.40% of the shares totaling 0.71 million with a market value of $2.71 million.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ben Robert J, the company’s CFO, CAO, Corporate Secretary. SEC filings show that Ben Robert J sold 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $5.03 per share for a total of $11569.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27662.0 shares.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 04 that Diddell Wendy (COO) sold a total of 10,249 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 04 and was made at $6.00 per share for $61494.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49438.0 shares of the RELL stock.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) that is trading -74.00% down over the past 12 months. 3M Company (MMM) is -9.61% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.32% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4410.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.3.