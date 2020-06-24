Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:SQNS Stock Is Going Next

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is 96.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.68 and a high of $7.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The SQNS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.42% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 12.67% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.55, the stock is 18.85% and 16.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 11.21% at the moment leaves the stock 51.66% off its SMA200. SQNS registered 64.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 102.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.86.

The stock witnessed a 15.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.24%, and is 2.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.95% over the week and 6.22% over the month.

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) has around 208 employees, a market worth around $168.16M and $30.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 289.88% and -13.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-127.00%).

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sequans Communications S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 64.00% year-over-year.

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS), with institutional investors hold 48.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.94M, and float is at 5.38M with Short Float at 2.05%. Institutions hold 48.81% of the Float.

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) that is trading 44.81% up over the past 12 months. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is 0.56% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.9% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.41.