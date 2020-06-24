Telefonica S.A. (TEF) down -30.85% since start of the year

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) is -30.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.75 and a high of $8.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The TEF stock was last observed hovering at around $4.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $6.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.59% off the consensus price target high of $9.10 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -28.23% lower than the price target low of $3.79 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.86, the stock is -4.30% and 1.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -22.72% off its SMA200. TEF registered -41.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.8734 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.6958.

The stock witnessed a 6.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.47%, and is -5.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) has around 114042 employees, a market worth around $26.23B and $53.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 114.76 and Fwd P/E is 8.52. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.60% and -42.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telefonica S.A. (TEF) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telefonica S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.60% this year.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Top Institutional Holders

219 institutions hold shares in Telefonica S.A. (TEF), with 102.64k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 0.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.13B, and float is at 4.87B with Short Float at 0.13%. Institutions hold 0.99% of the Float.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) that is -1.61% lower over the past 12 months. Orange S.A. (ORAN) is -25.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.63% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.86.