The decline in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is 4.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $124.60 and a high of $231.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The ECL stock was last observed hovering at around $201.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.84% off its average median price target of $178.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.2% off the consensus price target high of $225.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -31.45% lower than the price target low of $152.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $199.81, the stock is -5.68% and 0.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 4.68% off its SMA200. ECL registered 6.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $205.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $190.26.

The stock witnessed a 0.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.04%, and is 0.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) has around 50200 employees, a market worth around $59.93B and $14.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.97 and Fwd P/E is 35.22. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.36% and -13.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ecolab Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.87 with sales reaching $3.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.90% in year-over-year returns.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Top Institutional Holders

1,649 institutions hold shares in Ecolab Inc. (ECL), with 1.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.51% while institutional investors hold 88.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 288.80M, and float is at 287.69M with Short Float at 5.99%. Institutions hold 87.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.07 million shares valued at $3.6 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.98% of the ECL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.01 million shares valued at $2.96 billion to account for 6.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 11.12 million shares representing 3.85% and valued at over $1.73 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 2.18% of the shares totaling 6.29 million with a market value of $980.55 million.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Insider Activity

A total of 171 insider transactions have happened at Ecolab Inc. (ECL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 81 and purchases happening 90 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAKER DOUGLAS M JR, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that BAKER DOUGLAS M JR sold 128,431 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $227.98 per share for a total of $29.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.6 million shares.

Ecolab Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Mulhere Timothy P (EVP & Pres – Global Inst) sold a total of 21,520 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $227.99 per share for $4.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16772.0 shares of the ECL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, HIGGINS ARTHUR J (Director) disposed off 3,800 shares at an average price of $212.28 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 19,504 shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL).

Ecolab Inc. (ECL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NewMarket Corporation (NEU) that is trading 4.94% up over the past 12 months. PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is -10.68% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 79.22% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.53.