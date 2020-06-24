These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services (AMEX: AMS) is 5.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.16 and a high of $3.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.37% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.37% higher than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.18, the stock is 1.44% and 20.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -15.50% at the moment leaves the stock -0.55% off its SMA200. AMS registered -9.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9140 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0615.

The stock witnessed a 57.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 98.46%, and is 33.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.38% over the week and 13.71% over the month.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $13.65M and $19.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.93. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.93% and -39.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Shared Hospital Services is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.40% this year.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in American Shared Hospital Services (AMS), with 2.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.38% while institutional investors hold 20.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.13M, and float is at 3.49M with Short Float at 0.48%. Institutions hold 12.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.25 million shares valued at $0.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.32% of the AMS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Balasa, Dinverno & Foltz, LLC. with 0.16 million shares valued at $0.25 million to account for 2.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.1 million shares representing 1.78% and valued at over $0.16 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.78% of the shares totaling 44331.0 with a market value of $68713.0.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Premier Inc. (PINC) that is trading -13.59% down over the past 12 months. FONAR Corporation (FONR) is 7.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.36% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 12570.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.85.