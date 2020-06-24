Things appear to be looking up for Novartis AG (NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is -4.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.18 and a high of $99.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVS stock was last observed hovering at around $90.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $102.29 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.88% off the consensus price target high of $115.80 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -14.74% lower than the price target low of $78.84 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.46, the stock is 4.17% and 4.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 2.40% off its SMA200. NVS registered -2.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $86.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $88.48.

The stock witnessed a 6.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.23%, and is 6.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.01% over the week and 1.49% over the month.

Novartis AG (NVS) has around 109000 employees, a market worth around $221.58B and $49.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.06 and Fwd P/E is 14.37. Profit margin for the company is 24.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.76% and -9.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Novartis AG (NVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novartis AG (NVS) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novartis AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.4 with sales reaching $12.15B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.30% in year-over-year returns.

Novartis AG (NVS) Top Institutional Holders

1,242 institutions hold shares in Novartis AG (NVS), with 22.89k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 11.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.28B, and float is at 2.14B with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 11.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 24.03 million shares valued at $1.98 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 0.97% of the NVS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dodge & Cox Inc with 22.94 million shares valued at $1.89 billion to account for 0.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Loomis Sayles & Company, LP which holds 10.41 million shares representing 0.42% and valued at over $858.12 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc holds 0.36% of the shares totaling 8.88 million with a market value of $732.51 million.

Novartis AG (NVS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Novartis Bioventures Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Novartis Bioventures Ltd bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $12.00 per share for a total of $3.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.54 million shares.

Novartis AG (NVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 0.91% up over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 16.66% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.5% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.39.