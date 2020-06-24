This Indicator Is Supporting Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI) is 202.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.09 and a high of $9.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The OBCI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.11%.

Currently trading at $11.08, the stock is 81.26% and 80.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 11.13% at the moment leaves the stock 162.82% off its SMA200. OBCI registered 196.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 190.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.63.

The stock witnessed a 81.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 157.26%, and is 75.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.91% over the week and 9.51% over the month.

Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (OBCI) has around 149 employees, a market worth around $77.17M and $41.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.54. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 258.76% and 11.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (OBCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (OBCI) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.10% this year.

Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (OBCI) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (OBCI), with 5.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 61.67% while institutional investors hold 10.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.45M, and float is at 3.61M with Short Float at 3.20%. Institutions hold 3.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.12 million shares valued at $0.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.25% of the OBCI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.1 million shares valued at $0.51 million to account for 1.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Essex Investment Management Co Inc which holds 98702.0 shares representing 1.04% and valued at over $0.48 million, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 0.64% of the shares totaling 60668.0 with a market value of $0.29 million.

Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (OBCI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (OBCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (OBCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) that is trading 0.21% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.7% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.2.