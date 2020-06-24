Top attractive stock of the week – Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) is -32.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.33 and a high of $5.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The THTX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $3.24 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.64% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 6.0% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.35, the stock is 23.42% and 9.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 4.91% at the moment leaves the stock -16.87% off its SMA200. THTX registered -59.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0351 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3818.

The stock witnessed a 5.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.59%, and is 17.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.96% over the week and 8.66% over the month.

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $172.51M and $63.84M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 76.69% and -58.99% from its 52-week high.

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Theratechnologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/01/2020.

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) Top Institutional Holders

72 institutions hold shares in Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX), with 1.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.45% while institutional investors hold 16.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.01M, and float is at 75.89M with Short Float at 0.39%. Institutions hold 16.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec with over 2.0 million shares valued at $3.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.60% of the THTX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Boston Private Wealth LLC with 0.83 million shares valued at $1.33 million to account for 1.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CIBC World Markets, Inc. which holds 0.36 million shares representing 0.47% and valued at over $0.58 million, while Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.31% of the shares totaling 0.24 million with a market value of $0.39 million.

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -2.84% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -235.28% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.46.