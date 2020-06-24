Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) turns bullish with gain of 0.1 points

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) is -44.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.97 and a high of $6.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The UGP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $3.91 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.47% off the consensus price target high of $4.79 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -37.84% lower than the price target low of $2.59 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.57, the stock is 1.93% and 20.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing 2.88% at the moment leaves the stock -17.31% off its SMA200. UGP registered -38.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0971 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.1234.

The stock witnessed a 18.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.94%, and is 0.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 5.60% over the month.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has around 16024 employees, a market worth around $3.89B and $16.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.04 and Fwd P/E is 14.05. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.22% and -46.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $2.92B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -47.30% in year-over-year returns.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Top Institutional Holders

124 institutions hold shares in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP), with institutional investors hold 3.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.09B, and float is at 805.48M with Short Float at 0.44%. Institutions hold 3.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 10.09 million shares valued at $24.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.69% of the UGP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.49 million shares valued at $13.34 million to account for 11.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC which holds 3.57 million shares representing 7.67% and valued at over $8.68 million, while State Street Corporation holds 6.52% of the shares totaling 3.04 million with a market value of $7.38 million.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -49.19% down over the past 12 months. Braskem S.A. (BAK) is -49.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.67% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.23.