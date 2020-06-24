Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) Volatility At 4.26%, Should You Add A Position?

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU) is -31.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.48 and a high of $52.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The VRTU stock was last observed hovering at around $31.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.65% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 2.06% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.34, the stock is -1.45% and -0.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -17.06% off its SMA200. VRTU registered -28.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.17.

The stock witnessed a 12.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.45%, and is -1.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.26% over the week and 5.96% over the month.

Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) has around 22830 employees, a market worth around $937.81M and $1.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.42 and Fwd P/E is 13.21. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.88% and -40.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Virtusa Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $286.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 269.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.00% year-over-year.

Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) Top Institutional Holders

240 institutions hold shares in Virtusa Corporation (VRTU), with 2.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.04% while institutional investors hold 100.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.95M, and float is at 27.87M with Short Float at 3.80%. Institutions hold 92.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.37 million shares valued at $124.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.51% of the VRTU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.57 million shares valued at $73.06 million to account for 8.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.44 million shares representing 4.79% and valued at over $41.01 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.57% of the shares totaling 1.38 million with a market value of $39.09 million.

Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dhir Samir, the company’s President & Head of Americas. SEC filings show that Dhir Samir sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $32.10 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Virtusa Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Modder Roger Keith (EVP, COO & MD EMEA) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $48.95 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the VRTU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Modder Roger Keith (EVP, COO & MD EMEA) disposed off 7,573 shares at an average price of $49.05 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 247,155 shares of Virtusa Corporation (VRTU).

Virtusa Corporation (VRTU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -71.55% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.28% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.33.