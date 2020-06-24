What should you know before buying stock in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is -24.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.75 and a high of $63.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The VOYA stock was last observed hovering at around $46.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.22% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -3.89% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.75, the stock is -2.20% and 4.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -10.38% off its SMA200. VOYA registered -14.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.85.

The stock witnessed a 8.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.04%, and is -2.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $5.88B and $7.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.18 and Fwd P/E is 7.82. Distance from 52-week low is 57.14% and -26.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Voya Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.92 with sales reaching $221.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 131.50% this year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.10% in year-over-year returns.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Top Institutional Holders

618 institutions hold shares in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA), with 882.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.70% while institutional investors hold 115.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 137.40M, and float is at 125.24M with Short Float at 10.94%. Institutions hold 114.99% of the Float.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SILVA KEVIN D. SEC filings show that SILVA KEVIN D sold 8,454 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $61.36 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26379.0 shares.

Voya Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that MARTIN RODNEY O JR (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 20,245 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $60.09 per share for $1.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the VOYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, Voya Financial, Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 800,000 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $20.0 million. The insider now directly holds 800,000 shares of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA).

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) that is -45.24% lower over the past 12 months. Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is -33.65% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.69% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.21.