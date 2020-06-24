Which institution holds the most shares in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (AMEX: MTA) is 11.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.92 and a high of $7.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The MTA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $8.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.67% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 32.13% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.43, the stock is -6.23% and -2.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -9.95% at the moment leaves the stock 9.54% off its SMA200. MTA registered 88.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.37.

The stock witnessed a 8.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.55%, and is 3.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.03% over the week and 6.31% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 85.96% and -25.92% from its 52-week high.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA), with 8.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.26% while institutional investors hold 13.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.80M, and float is at 25.69M with Short Float at 0.39%. Institutions hold 9.82% of the Float.