Which Institutions Own Shares In Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT)?

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) is 47.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.94 and a high of $26.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The VIRT stock was last observed hovering at around $23.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.81% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 0.81% higher than the price target low of $23.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.31, the stock is 1.58% and -0.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing -1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 20.87% off its SMA200. VIRT registered 10.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.25.

The stock witnessed a 11.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.46%, and is 2.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) has around 1012 employees, a market worth around $4.50B and $2.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.65 and Fwd P/E is 11.28. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.02% and -12.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Virtu Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.49 with sales reaching $589.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -119.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 112.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 146.80% in year-over-year returns.

Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) Top Institutional Holders

249 institutions hold shares in Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT), with 1.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.12% while institutional investors hold 107.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.76M, and float is at 86.54M with Short Float at 7.47%. Institutions hold 106.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ordinal Holdings ManageCo, LP with over 40.06 million shares valued at $834.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 33.26% of the VIRT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with 16.88 million shares valued at $351.45 million to account for 14.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 10.47 million shares representing 8.69% and valued at over $218.05 million, while William Blair Investment Management, LLC holds 6.75% of the shares totaling 8.13 million with a market value of $169.28 million.

Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTME, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTME sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $22.75 per share for a total of $159.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11.67 million shares.

Virtu Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 5,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $23.10 per share for $127.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.38 million shares of the VIRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Grano Joseph C. (Director) disposed off 10,133 shares at an average price of $24.33 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT).

Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading -10.36% down over the past 12 months. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) is -21.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.03% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.29.