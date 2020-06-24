Who are the Institutional Holders in Midatech Pharma plc (MTP)?

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) is -59.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $13.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The MTP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $1574.74 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.9% off the consensus price target high of $1574.74 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.9% higher than the price target low of $1574.74 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.51, the stock is 6.83% and -19.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing 9.42% at the moment leaves the stock -56.40% off its SMA200. MTP registered -80.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8863 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5673.

The stock witnessed a -6.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.72%, and is -2.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.69% over the week and 9.89% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 75.17% and -88.90% from its 52-week high.

Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Midatech Pharma plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $240k over the same period.

Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Midatech Pharma plc (MTP), with institutional investors hold 6.36% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 6.36% of the Float.