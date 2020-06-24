Who is the Top Investor In The New York Times Company (NYT)?

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) is 31.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.13 and a high of $43.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The NYT stock was last observed hovering at around $42.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.92% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -112.7% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.54, the stock is 4.32% and 16.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 27.80% off its SMA200. NYT registered 25.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.73.

The stock witnessed a 10.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.70%, and is 1.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

The New York Times Company (NYT) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $7.16B and $1.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.74 and Fwd P/E is 50.27. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.80% and -1.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

The New York Times Company (NYT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The New York Times Company (NYT) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The New York Times Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $386.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.80% in year-over-year returns.

The New York Times Company (NYT) Top Institutional Holders

384 institutions hold shares in The New York Times Company (NYT), with 19.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.74% while institutional investors hold 111.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 166.55M, and float is at 146.45M with Short Float at 15.43%. Institutions hold 98.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.28 million shares valued at $438.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.61% of the NYT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Darsana Capital Partners LP with 13.0 million shares valued at $399.23 million to account for 7.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.85 million shares representing 7.75% and valued at over $394.65 million, while Jackson Square Partners, LLC holds 7.56% of the shares totaling 12.55 million with a market value of $385.29 million.

The New York Times Company (NYT) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at The New York Times Company (NYT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SULZBERGER ARTHUR JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SULZBERGER ARTHUR JR sold 136,650 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $31.23 per share for a total of $4.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

The New York Times Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 13 that Thompson Mark (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold a total of 66,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 13 and was made at $30.89 per share for $2.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the NYT stock.

The New York Times Company (NYT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC) that is trading -54.76% down over the past 12 months. Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO) is 24.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.43% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.69.