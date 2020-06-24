Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX)?

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) is -43.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.81 and a high of $8.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The APYX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.05% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.0% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -16.6% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.83, the stock is 22.57% and 44.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 21.97% at the moment leaves the stock -5.15% off its SMA200. APYX registered -25.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.74.

The stock witnessed a -1.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.53%, and is 0.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.16% over the week and 8.39% over the month.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) has around 266 employees, a market worth around $167.20M and $27.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 107.84% and -32.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.80%).

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apyx Medical Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $1.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -39.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -70.20% in year-over-year returns.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Top Institutional Holders

84 institutions hold shares in Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX), with 4.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.32% while institutional investors hold 60.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.18M, and float is at 29.95M with Short Float at 1.48%. Institutions hold 53.23% of the Float.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Goodwin Charles D. II, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Goodwin Charles D. II bought 28,250 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $3.30 per share for a total of $93197.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28250.0 shares.