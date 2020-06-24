Why China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) is -35.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $6.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHNR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22%.

Currently trading at $1.13, the stock is 5.24% and 16.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing -16.30% at the moment leaves the stock -18.90% off its SMA200. CHNR registered -19.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9737 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1937.

The stock witnessed a 68.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.25%, and is -20.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.36% over the week and 29.59% over the month.

China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $33.84M and $1.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 94.95% and -81.29% from its 52-week high.

China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Natural Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year.

China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR), with 15.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.07% while institutional investors hold 0.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.07M, and float is at 9.45M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 0.21% of the Float.

China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) that is trading 24.02% up over the past 12 months. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) is -47.91% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -623.99% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5010.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.1.