Why has Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) gained 0.51% in last trading?

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) is -4.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $115.94 and a high of $190.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The ITW stock was last observed hovering at around $171.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88% off its average median price target of $155.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.17% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -33.78% lower than the price target low of $129.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $172.57, the stock is -0.28% and 4.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 3.66% off its SMA200. ITW registered 13.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $167.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $167.87.

The stock witnessed a 4.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.39%, and is 4.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) has around 45000 employees, a market worth around $54.12B and $13.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.28 and Fwd P/E is 26.13. Profit margin for the company is 18.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.84% and -9.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.80%).

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $2.31B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.00% in year-over-year returns.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Top Institutional Holders

1,633 institutions hold shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), with 660.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.21% while institutional investors hold 82.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 318.30M, and float is at 313.66M with Short Float at 2.93%. Institutions hold 82.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.55 million shares valued at $3.92 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.72% of the ITW Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Briar Hall Management LLC with 25.81 million shares valued at $3.67 billion to account for 8.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co which holds 21.81 million shares representing 6.90% and valued at over $3.1 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.86% of the shares totaling 21.67 million with a market value of $3.08 billion.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARTINDALE STEVEN L, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that MARTINDALE STEVEN L sold 42,265 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $183.39 per share for a total of $7.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48493.0 shares.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that LENNY RICHARD H (Director) bought a total of 1,575 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $159.19 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14506.0 shares of the ITW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, SANTI ERNEST SCOTT (Chairman & CEO) acquired 6,300 shares at an average price of $158.42 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 141,994 shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW).

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) that is trading 3.93% up over the past 12 months. The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) is -40.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.11% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.43.