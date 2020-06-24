Why Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) Are Going Crazy

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) is 20.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.98 and a high of $180.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The GWPH stock was last observed hovering at around $125.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85% off its average median price target of $188.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.92% off the consensus price target high of $260.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 16.67% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $125.00, the stock is -1.40% and 8.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 11.60% off its SMA200. GWPH registered -27.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $121.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $108.43.

The stock witnessed a 0.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.49%, and is 2.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) has around 901 employees, a market worth around $3.96B and $392.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 121.95 and Fwd P/E is 36.78. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.88% and -30.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.90%).

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.65 with sales reaching $119.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 97.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 66.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 154.40% in year-over-year returns.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) Top Institutional Holders

374 institutions hold shares in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH), with 346.82k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.12% while institutional investors hold 84.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.15M, and float is at 30.61M with Short Float at 14.63%. Institutions hold 83.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 3.71 million shares valued at $324.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.99% of the GWPH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Franklin Resources, Inc with 2.37 million shares valued at $207.7 million to account for 7.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 1.72 million shares representing 5.57% and valued at over $150.65 million, while Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 4.85% of the shares totaling 1.5 million with a market value of $131.35 million.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Knappertz Volker, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Knappertz Volker sold 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $10.35 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59940.0 shares.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 29 that GUY GEOFFREY W DR (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 720,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 29 and was made at $10.25 per share for $7.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.5 million shares of the GWPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Giacobello Scott M. (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 7,200 shares at an average price of $6.80 for $48960.0. The insider now directly holds 88,224 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH).

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Novartis AG (NVS) that is trading -2.02% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.23% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.31.