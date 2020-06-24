Why should you buy stock in NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN)?

NTN Buzztime Inc. (AMEX: NTN) is 5.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.94 and a high of $6.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The NTN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.91% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 60.91% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.15, the stock is 33.54% and 55.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing -6.93% at the moment leaves the stock 0.45% off its SMA200. NTN registered -33.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4649 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8240.

The stock witnessed a 79.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.10%, and is 84.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 138.86% over the week and 51.40% over the month.

NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $6.01M and $17.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.72% and -68.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.60%).

NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NTN Buzztime Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $7.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -601.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.30% in year-over-year returns.

NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN), with 1.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.97% while institutional investors hold 58.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.90M, and float is at 2.41M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 35.15% of the Float.

NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ELLIN ROBERT S, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ELLIN ROBERT S sold 12,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $6.01 per share for a total of $74524.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

NTN Buzztime Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that ELLIN ROBERT S (10% Owner) sold a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $3.86 per share for $386.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the NTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Berg Jeffrey Alan (10% Owner) disposed off 21,932 shares at an average price of $1.10 for $24059.0. The insider now directly holds 276,100 shares of NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN).

NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -17.34% down over the past 12 months. Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) is 72.79% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 87.13% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 43.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.01.