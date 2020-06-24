Will Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) is 0.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.28 and a high of $5.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The BBGI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 36.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.16, the stock is 22.49% and 29.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing 1.28% at the moment leaves the stock 10.22% off its SMA200. BBGI registered 3.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4623 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8224.

The stock witnessed a 40.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 127.74%, and is 44.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 60.50% over the week and 21.22% over the month.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) has around 846 employees, a market worth around $60.22M and $261.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.44 and Fwd P/E is 7.80. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 146.88% and -38.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.00% year-over-year.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) Top Institutional Holders

46 institutions hold shares in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI), with 8.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.25% while institutional investors hold 61.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.80M, and float is at 7.55M with Short Float at 0.07%. Institutions hold 43.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gamco Investors Inc with over 1.12 million shares valued at $2.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.93% of the BBGI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Teton Advisors, Inc with 0.9 million shares valued at $1.67 million to account for 7.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.57 million shares representing 4.99% and valued at over $1.05 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.52% of the shares totaling 0.4 million with a market value of $0.74 million.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BEASLEY CAROLINE, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that BEASLEY CAROLINE bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $2.85 per share for a total of $14250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 07 that FOWLER MARK S (Director) bought a total of 8,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 07 and was made at $3.35 per share for $29145.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59090.0 shares of the BBGI stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. (BBGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) that is trading -43.67% down over the past 12 months. Saga Communications Inc. (SGA) is -13.38% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -90.36% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 10070.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.16.