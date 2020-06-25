A peek at Emerson Electric Co. (EMR): Who has invested in It?

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is -21.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.75 and a high of $78.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The EMR stock was last observed hovering at around $61.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.19% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.49% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -41.98% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.63, the stock is -5.21% and 3.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.9 million and changing -3.54% at the moment leaves the stock -8.33% off its SMA200. EMR registered -8.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.05.

The stock witnessed a 0.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.25%, and is -4.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has around 88000 employees, a market worth around $35.29B and $17.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.97 and Fwd P/E is 18.64. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.96% and -23.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.90%).

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Emerson Electric Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.59 with sales reaching $3.85B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.70% in year-over-year returns.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Top Institutional Holders

1,784 institutions hold shares in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), with 3.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.64% while institutional investors hold 77.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 607.40M, and float is at 593.60M with Short Float at 1.72%. Institutions hold 76.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 49.08 million shares valued at $2.34 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.21% of the EMR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 47.07 million shares valued at $2.24 billion to account for 7.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 27.9 million shares representing 4.67% and valued at over $1.33 billion, while Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD holds 2.86% of the shares totaling 17.09 million with a market value of $814.54 million.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pelch Steven J., the company’s COO & Exec VP Org Plan & Dev. SEC filings show that Pelch Steven J. sold 5,061 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $68.67 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Emerson Electric Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that GOLDEN ARTHUR F (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $51.47 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81898.0 shares of the EMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, Sharp Robert T (Exec. Pres. Comm & Res. Sols.) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $76.13 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 131,315 shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR).

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is -15.86% lower over the past 12 months. Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) is 6.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.53% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.66.