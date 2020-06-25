Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (ADSW) Analysis & Forecast for June 2020

Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (NYSE: ADSW) is -8.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.55 and a high of $33.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADSW stock was last observed hovering at around $31.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.99% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.58% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -16.04% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.17, the stock is -4.13% and -5.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.36 million and changing -3.18% at the moment leaves the stock -7.35% off its SMA200. ADSW registered -5.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.49.

The stock witnessed a -5.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.62%, and is -5.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 1.63% over the month.

Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (ADSW) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $2.76B and $1.63B in sales. Fwd P/E is 82.43. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.67% and -8.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (ADSW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (ADSW) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Advanced Disposal Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $341.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -170.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.60% in year-over-year returns.

Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (ADSW) Top Institutional Holders

227 institutions hold shares in Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (ADSW), with 378.77k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.42% while institutional investors hold 113.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 90.06M, and float is at 89.81M with Short Float at 8.74%. Institutions hold 112.80% of the Float.

Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (ADSW) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (ADSW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Slattery Michael K, the company’s Senior VP, Gen Coun, Secretary. SEC filings show that Slattery Michael K sold 126,904 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $32.87 per share for a total of $4.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63413.0 shares.

Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (ADSW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) that is 58.53% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.33% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.79.