Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is -40.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.58 and a high of $102.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The BUD stock was last observed hovering at around $52.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.18% off its average median price target of $51.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.93% off the consensus price target high of $61.10 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -25.44% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.92, the stock is -5.30% and 4.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.85 million and changing -6.10% at the moment leaves the stock -28.08% off its SMA200. BUD registered -44.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.06.

The stock witnessed a 10.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.30%, and is -4.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has around 175000 employees, a market worth around $85.11B and $51.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.14 and Fwd P/E is 15.43. Distance from 52-week low is 50.15% and -52.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $9.3B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 133.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -33.40% in year-over-year returns.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Top Institutional Holders

564 institutions hold shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), with 137.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 4.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.74B, and float is at 500.74M with Short Float at 0.75%. Institutions hold 4.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. with over 9.99 million shares valued at $440.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.49% of the BUD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with 7.05 million shares valued at $311.03 million to account for 0.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ClearBridge Investments, LLC which holds 6.23 million shares representing 0.31% and valued at over $275.0 million, while BLS Capital Fondsmaeglerselskab A/S holds 0.25% of the shares totaling 5.05 million with a market value of $222.92 million.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD): Who are the competitors?

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) is -45.76% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.58% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.17.