Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is -15.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.92 and a high of $47.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADM stock was last observed hovering at around $39.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.38% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 1.7% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.32, the stock is -2.45% and 4.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.63 million and changing -1.53% at the moment leaves the stock -2.67% off its SMA200. ADM registered -2.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.88.

The stock witnessed a 5.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.24%, and is -2.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) has around 38100 employees, a market worth around $22.03B and $64.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.24 and Fwd P/E is 11.85. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.96% and -16.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $16.16B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.90% in year-over-year returns.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Top Institutional Holders

1,060 institutions hold shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), with 2.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.44% while institutional investors hold 81.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 563.00M, and float is at 553.10M with Short Float at 1.77%. Institutions hold 80.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co with over 51.21 million shares valued at $1.8 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.22% of the ADM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 46.09 million shares valued at $1.62 billion to account for 8.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 38.6 million shares representing 6.95% and valued at over $1.36 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 6.45% of the shares totaling 35.81 million with a market value of $1.26 billion.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cuddy Christopher M, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Cuddy Christopher M sold 1,929 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $42.76 per share for a total of $82491.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Morris Gregory A (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 3,114 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $40.00 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the ADM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Dufour Pierre (Director) acquired 1,070 shares at an average price of $35.20 for $37664.0. The insider now directly holds 1,070 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM).

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) that is trading -25.67% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.08% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.23.