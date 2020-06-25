DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Volatility At 3.54%, Should You Add A Position?

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) is 121.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.13 and a high of $171.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The DOCU stock was last observed hovering at around $166.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.89% off its average median price target of $161.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.34% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -17.08% lower than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $163.91, the stock is 9.33% and 28.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.53 million and changing -1.73% at the moment leaves the stock 87.69% off its SMA200. DOCU registered 228.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 123.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $138.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $97.43.

The stock witnessed a 27.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 101.44%, and is 1.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.54% over the week and 5.75% over the month.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) has around 3909 employees, a market worth around $30.24B and $1.06B in sales. Fwd P/E is 195.13. Profit margin for the company is -19.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 280.04% and -4.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.60%).

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DocuSign Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $318.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.20% year-over-year.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Top Institutional Holders

663 institutions hold shares in DocuSign Inc. (DOCU), with 13.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.18% while institutional investors hold 90.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 182.98M, and float is at 170.88M with Short Float at 4.42%. Institutions hold 83.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 22.19 million shares valued at $2.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.09% of the DOCU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.99 million shares valued at $1.2 billion to account for 7.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.78 million shares representing 4.79% and valued at over $811.71 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 3.53% of the shares totaling 6.48 million with a market value of $598.95 million.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Insider Activity

A total of 96 insider transactions have happened at DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 86 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Solvik Peter, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Solvik Peter sold 16,452 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $167.51 per share for a total of $2.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82190.0 shares.

DocuSign Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 18 that Alhadeff Loren (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 10,821 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 18 and was made at $162.14 per share for $1.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the DOCU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, OLRICH SCOTT V. (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $147.57 for $1.03 million. The insider now directly holds 419,835 shares of DocuSign Inc. (DOCU).