FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) picks momentum as shares drop -6.14%

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is -22.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.00 and a high of $52.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The FE stock was last observed hovering at around $38.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.04% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 14.14% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.78, the stock is -9.02% and -9.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.85 million and changing -2.58% at the moment leaves the stock -17.15% off its SMA200. FE registered -13.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.63.

The stock witnessed a -7.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.42%, and is -6.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) has around 12316 employees, a market worth around $21.27B and $10.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.47 and Fwd P/E is 14.38. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.06% and -28.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FirstEnergy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.56 with sales reaching $2.55B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.20% in year-over-year returns.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Top Institutional Holders

922 institutions hold shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE), with 1.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.26% while institutional investors hold 85.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 541.00M, and float is at 539.66M with Short Float at 1.25%. Institutions hold 85.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 68.91 million shares valued at $2.76 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.72% of the FE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 57.73 million shares valued at $2.31 billion to account for 10.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 39.89 million shares representing 7.36% and valued at over $1.6 billion, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 5.48% of the shares totaling 29.69 million with a market value of $1.19 billion.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 13 times.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 17.19% up over the past 12 months. Exelon Corporation (EXC) is -25.63% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.76% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.91.