Here is a breakdown of the Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) stock performance

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) is 35.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $7.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The BYFC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 86.07% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.09, the stock is 26.69% and 39.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.11 million and changing -18.36% at the moment leaves the stock 36.86% off its SMA200. BYFC registered 49.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 37.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5431 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4727.

The stock witnessed a 58.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.17%, and is 23.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 58.27% over the week and 24.42% over the month.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) has around 62 employees, a market worth around $20.71M and $17.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.96% and -71.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Broadway Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -125.30% this year.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC), with 16.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 60.90% while institutional investors hold 42.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.96M, and float is at 7.54M with Short Float at 0.12%. Institutions hold 16.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Grace & White Inc /ny with over 1.6 million shares valued at $2.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.30% of the BYFC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is U.S. Bancorp (Minnesota) with 0.44 million shares valued at $0.58 million to account for 2.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.31 million shares representing 1.63% and valued at over $0.41 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 20887.0 with a market value of $27361.0.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banc of California Inc. (BANC) that is trading -25.00% down over the past 12 months. First Financial Northwest Inc. (FFNW) is -35.72% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.11% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 8300.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.15.