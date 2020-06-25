Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) is -25.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.01 and a high of $38.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The IR stock was last observed hovering at around $28.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.48% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.25% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -5.77% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.50, the stock is -9.90% and -4.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.71 million and changing -5.11% at the moment leaves the stock -11.13% off its SMA200. IR registered -18.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.77.

The stock witnessed a -9.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.13%, and is -6.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.11% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $11.68B and $2.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.41 and Fwd P/E is 18.14. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.67% and -29.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $1.16B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 103.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 84.30% in year-over-year returns.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Top Institutional Holders

538 institutions hold shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR), with 1.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.36% while institutional investors hold 62.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 416.59M, and float is at 358.16M with Short Float at 3.79%. Institutions hold 61.82% of the Float.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KKR Group Partnership L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 12,100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 19 at a price of $30.40 per share for a total of $367.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44.79 million shares.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 19 that KKR Renaissance Aggregator L.P (10% Owner) sold a total of 12,100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 19 and was made at $30.40 per share for $367.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44.79 million shares of the IR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, WYMAN TODD D disposed off 9,821 shares at an average price of $33.59 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 105,936 shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR).