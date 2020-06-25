Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is -1.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.51 and a high of $101.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The ICE stock was last observed hovering at around $93.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.79% off its average median price target of $103.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.13% off the consensus price target high of $118.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 5.51% higher than the price target low of $96.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.71, the stock is -4.90% and -2.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.97 million and changing -2.98% at the moment leaves the stock -1.10% off its SMA200. ICE registered 4.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $94.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $91.24.

The stock witnessed a -3.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.73%, and is -4.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has around 6293 employees, a market worth around $49.57B and $5.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.24 and Fwd P/E is 19.63. Profit margin for the company is 38.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.83% and -11.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.08 with sales reaching $1.42B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.40% in year-over-year returns.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Top Institutional Holders

1,381 institutions hold shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), with 8.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.48% while institutional investors hold 96.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 552.00M, and float is at 539.17M with Short Float at 1.05%. Institutions hold 94.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 44.11 million shares valued at $3.56 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.06% of the ICE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 38.57 million shares valued at $3.11 billion to account for 7.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 24.3 million shares representing 4.44% and valued at over $1.96 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.38% of the shares totaling 23.96 million with a market value of $1.93 billion.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Insider Activity

A total of 115 insider transactions have happened at Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 76 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wassersug Mark, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Wassersug Mark sold 2,236 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $97.00 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31499.0 shares.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Hague William Jefferson (Director) sold a total of 733 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $96.32 per share for $70603.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13476.0 shares of the ICE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21, SPRIESER JUDITH A (Director) disposed off 1,035 shares at an average price of $92.74 for $95982.0. The insider now directly holds 28,275 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE).

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) that is 17.63% higher over the past 12 months. Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) is -12.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.19% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.05.