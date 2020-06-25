Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE: MBT) is -4.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.20 and a high of $11.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The MBT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $710.09 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.88% off the consensus price target high of $833.61 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 98.49% higher than the price target low of $620.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.36, the stock is 1.22% and 6.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.09 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 4.67% off its SMA200. MBT registered 3.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.22.

The stock witnessed a 1.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.20%, and is 0.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) has around 65102 employees, a market worth around $9.57B and $6.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.51 and Fwd P/E is 8.46. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.97% and -14.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.50%).

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/25/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $1.62B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.50% in year-over-year returns.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) Top Institutional Holders

382 institutions hold shares in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT), with institutional investors hold 34.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 886.42M, and float is at 462.63M with Short Float at 1.49%. Institutions hold 34.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 43.67 million shares valued at $331.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.37% of the MBT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 35.79 million shares valued at $271.98 million to account for 3.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lazard Asset Management LLC which holds 31.14 million shares representing 3.12% and valued at over $236.68 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.46% of the shares totaling 14.57 million with a market value of $110.7 million.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) that is trading -0.38% down over the past 12 months. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) is 10.56% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 51.52% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.76.