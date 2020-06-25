Nikola Corporation (NKLA): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:NKLA Stock Is Going Next

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) is 618.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.92 and a high of $93.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The NKLA stock was last observed hovering at around $75.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.09% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -64.87% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.19, the stock is 38.65% and 133.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.98 million and changing -1.16% at the moment leaves the stock 369.07% off its SMA200. NKLA registered 647.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 620.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.74.

The stock witnessed a 160.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 577.53%, and is 15.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.62% over the week and 20.22% over the month.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) has around 256 employees, a market worth around $27.52B and $0.42M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1216.23. Distance from 52-week low is 647.88% and -21.07% from its 52-week high.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nikola Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.00% this year.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 360.90M, and float is at 153.37M with Short Float at 2.15%.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Nikola Corporation (NKLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.