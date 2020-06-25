People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) is -34.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.37 and a high of $17.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The PBCT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.43% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -23.78% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.14, the stock is -9.22% and -5.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.94 million and changing -5.67% at the moment leaves the stock -23.18% off its SMA200. PBCT registered -31.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.72.

The stock witnessed a -5.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.09%, and is -7.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.24% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) has around 6110 employees, a market worth around $4.73B and $1.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.76 and Fwd P/E is 10.10. Profit margin for the company is 26.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.89% and -35.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

People’s United Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $515.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.20% year-over-year.

People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) Top Institutional Holders

715 institutions hold shares in People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT), with 2.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.65% while institutional investors hold 81.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 427.20M, and float is at 422.05M with Short Float at 4.23%. Institutions hold 81.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 52.48 million shares valued at $579.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.36% of the PBCT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 47.41 million shares valued at $523.93 million to account for 11.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 39.67 million shares representing 9.34% and valued at over $438.3 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 3.67% of the shares totaling 15.6 million with a market value of $172.36 million.

People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Berey David P, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Berey David P sold 12,978 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $12.03 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15196.0 shares.

People’s United Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Rosato R David (Sr EVP and CFO) bought a total of 1,232 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $14.50 per share for $17864.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3232.0 shares of the PBCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Rosato R David (Sr EVP and CFO) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $22.54 for $45073.0. The insider now directly holds 2,000 shares of People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT).

People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) that is trading -21.76% down over the past 12 months. Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) is -35.17% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.48% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.84.