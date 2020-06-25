Prologis Inc. (PLD) turns bearish with loss of -1.65 points

Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) is 0.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.82 and a high of $99.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLD stock was last observed hovering at around $91.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.65% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.36% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -10.86% lower than the price target low of $81.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.80, the stock is -4.86% and -0.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.73 million and changing -1.80% at the moment leaves the stock 1.99% off its SMA200. PLD registered 12.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $91.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $88.23.

The stock witnessed a -0.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.39%, and is -7.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Prologis Inc. (PLD) has around 1712 employees, a market worth around $68.70B and $3.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.99 and Fwd P/E is 50.14. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.12% and -10.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Prologis Inc. (PLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prologis Inc. (PLD) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prologis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $917.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.90% in year-over-year returns.

Prologis Inc. (PLD) Top Institutional Holders

1,228 institutions hold shares in Prologis Inc. (PLD), with 3.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.52% while institutional investors hold 89.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 764.99M, and float is at 735.20M with Short Float at 1.17%. Institutions hold 88.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 98.21 million shares valued at $7.89 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.30% of the PLD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 73.71 million shares valued at $5.92 billion to account for 9.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 48.04 million shares representing 6.50% and valued at over $3.86 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 3.67% of the shares totaling 27.08 million with a market value of $2.18 billion.

Prologis Inc. (PLD) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Prologis Inc. (PLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FOTIADES GEORGE L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FOTIADES GEORGE L sold 1,339 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $96.38 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22710.0 shares.

Prologis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 27 that KENNARD LYDIA H (Director) sold a total of 6,762 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 27 and was made at $91.00 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36262.0 shares of the PLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 24, SKELTON JEFFREY L (Director) disposed off 6,762 shares at an average price of $89.20 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 48,029 shares of Prologis Inc. (PLD).

Prologis Inc. (PLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading 0.77% up over the past 12 months. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) is 0.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.72% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.82.