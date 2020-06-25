T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) – The 1.43% Upside Potential Remains

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is 38.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.50 and a high of $110.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The TMUS stock was last observed hovering at around $107.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.27% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.86% off the consensus price target high of $132.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -19.15% lower than the price target low of $91.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $108.43, the stock is 5.63% and 12.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 66.54 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 27.13% off its SMA200. TMUS registered 45.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $99.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $88.05.

The stock witnessed a 13.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.96%, and is 5.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has around 53000 employees, a market worth around $133.35B and $45.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.67 and Fwd P/E is 48.45. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.76% and -1.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

T-Mobile US Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $17.49B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 46.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 59.30% in year-over-year returns.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Top Institutional Holders

1,049 institutions hold shares in T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS), with 544.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.09% while institutional investors hold 87.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 858.15M, and float is at 692.48M with Short Float at 2.41%. Institutions hold 48.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 36.52 million shares valued at $3.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 2.96% of the TMUS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 28.27 million shares valued at $2.37 billion to account for 2.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 27.75 million shares representing 2.25% and valued at over $2.33 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 1.97% of the shares totaling 24.32 million with a market value of $2.04 billion.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 26 times.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) that is trading -37.95% down over the past 12 months. AT&T Inc. (T) is -9.62% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.66% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.89.