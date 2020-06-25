Tesla to start “Roadrunner” project to expand Fremont battery facility

Tesla Inc sticking to its battery ambitions is intending stepping further as it is planning building a battery research and manufacturing facility in California. For the purpose Tesla has chosen Fremont, California facility to be upgraded.

Documents from the city government unveiled that Tesla is going to build a battery manufacturing facility that will operate round the clock and has named the project as “Roadrunner”.

In an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing process, battery is counted as most expensive component which off course is a vital part too. And recent decisions shows how much the U.S. EV maker is striving to make that component by itself. Making automotive batteries of its own will not only help Tesla to reduce reliance on vendors for the same but will also help it cut down the vehicle prices.

In its application, Tesla said that it has currently been operating a “small-scale” facility to carry out battery manufacturing in Fremont and now been seeking government approval for expanding that facility. The car maker estimated that it will take nearly 3 months to construct that Roadrunner project including installation of all manufacturing machinery.

The company will employ 470 workers in total, out of which 400 would work rotating in shifts. The manufacturing and production operations of the facility will be carried out in a way that 100 employees would be working all the time, enabling the company operate the facility 24/7 all year.

Earlier this week, Tesla’s Chief Executive Elon Musk said that on Sept. 15, company will give a tour of its battery cell production. The date so given for the tour was the tentative date for the day which the automaker is calling “Battery Day”.

Currently the automaker is producing batteries at its so-called Gigafactory near Reno, Nevada in collaboration with Japan’s Panasonic Corp. It also has battery supply agreements with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd and South Korea’s LG Chem Ltd.