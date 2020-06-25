Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) makes -1.77% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) is -3.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $93.09 and a high of $135.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The TXN stock was last observed hovering at around $126.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.63% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.34% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -27.82% lower than the price target low of $97.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $123.99, the stock is -0.98% and 5.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.74 million and changing -2.08% at the moment leaves the stock 2.84% off its SMA200. TXN registered 11.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $119.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $119.04.

The stock witnessed a 7.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.04%, and is -1.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) has around 29768 employees, a market worth around $114.79B and $14.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.79 and Fwd P/E is 25.28. Profit margin for the company is 35.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.19% and -8.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.10%).

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is a “Hold”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Texas Instruments Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.86 with sales reaching $2.91B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.60% in year-over-year returns.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Top Institutional Holders

2,114 institutions hold shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN), with 2.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 89.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 931.00M, and float is at 915.54M with Short Float at 2.02%. Institutions hold 88.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 91.0 million shares valued at $9.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.92% of the TXN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 69.82 million shares valued at $6.98 billion to account for 7.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 40.87 million shares representing 4.45% and valued at over $4.08 billion, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 3.26% of the shares totaling 29.95 million with a market value of $2.99 billion.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Insider Activity

A total of 102 insider transactions have happened at Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 55 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAHAI AHMAD, the company’s Sr. Vice President. SEC filings show that BAHAI AHMAD sold 3,185 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $115.57 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23983.0 shares.

Texas Instruments Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 27 that BAHAI AHMAD (Sr. Vice President) sold a total of 8,575 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 27 and was made at $115.60 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23983.0 shares of the TXN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, BAHAI AHMAD (Sr. Vice President) disposed off 1,806 shares at an average price of $130.71 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 23,983 shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN).

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 143.87% up over the past 12 months. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) is 3.88% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.63% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 19.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.94.