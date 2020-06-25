These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW)

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) is 56.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $6.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The LLNW stock was last observed hovering at around $6.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $7.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.38% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -13.75% lower than the price target low of $5.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.37, the stock is 22.56% and 18.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.25 million and changing -1.24% at the moment leaves the stock 37.73% off its SMA200. LLNW registered 137.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.04.

The stock witnessed a 14.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.26%, and is 30.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.26% over the week and 7.49% over the month.

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) has around 610 employees, a market worth around $754.84M and $214.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 53.53. Profit margin for the company is -5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 189.55% and -8.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.40%).

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Limelight Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $56.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -276.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.80% in year-over-year returns.

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) Top Institutional Holders

191 institutions hold shares in Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW), with 5.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.22% while institutional investors hold 85.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 118.96M, and float is at 114.52M with Short Float at 7.22%. Institutions hold 82.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.27 million shares valued at $47.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.91% of the LLNW Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Hood River Capital Management LLC with 6.95 million shares valued at $39.6 million to account for 5.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.15 million shares representing 5.14% and valued at over $35.08 million, while Federated Hermes, Inc. holds 3.91% of the shares totaling 4.68 million with a market value of $26.69 million.

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) Insider Activity

A total of 92 insider transactions have happened at Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LENTO ROBERT A, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that LENTO ROBERT A sold 19,570 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $5.11 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.9 million shares.

Limelight Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that Silverman Kurt (Senior Vice President-Dev.) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $5.45 per share for $81750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.76 million shares of the LLNW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04, PETERSCHMIDT DAVID (Director) disposed off 29,699 shares at an average price of $4.80 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 143,027 shares of Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW).

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) that is trading -19.11% down over the past 12 months. J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) is -18.72% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.69% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.91.