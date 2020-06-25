This Indicator Is Supporting Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) is 3.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.51 and a high of $59.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The DELL stock was last observed hovering at around $49.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.09% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.14% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -20.68% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.10, the stock is 9.68% and 19.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.93 million and changing 8.35% at the moment leaves the stock 11.96% off its SMA200. DELL registered 1.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.19.

The stock witnessed a 19.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.98%, and is 11.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has around 165000 employees, a market worth around $38.13B and $92.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.93 and Fwd P/E is 7.93. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.15% and -10.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dell Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.36 with sales reaching $22.49B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 307.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.10% in year-over-year returns.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Top Institutional Holders

786 institutions hold shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), with 7.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.02% while institutional investors hold 76.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 740.00M, and float is at 251.13M with Short Float at 2.85%. Institutions hold 75.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 38.16 million shares valued at $1.51 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.99% of the DELL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Elliott Investment Management L.P. with 14.95 million shares valued at $591.46 million to account for 5.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 12.84 million shares representing 5.04% and valued at over $507.67 million, while Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited holds 4.89% of the shares totaling 12.45 million with a market value of $492.32 million.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Insider Activity

A total of 110 insider transactions have happened at Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sweet Thomas W, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Sweet Thomas W sold 96,962 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $50.00 per share for a total of $4.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75169.0 shares.

Dell Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that ELIAS HOWARD D (President, Services & Digital) sold a total of 14,804 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $50.00 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the DELL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Scannell William F (President, Global Sales) disposed off 62,839 shares at an average price of $48.80 for $3.07 million. The insider now directly holds 564,492 shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL).